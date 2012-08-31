FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore expressed interest in Alcoa's Sardinian assets-ministry
August 31, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Glencore expressed interest in Alcoa's Sardinian assets-ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Glencore has expressed interest in buying Alcoa Inc’s aluminium plant on the island of Sardinia, Italy’s industry ministry said after a meeting with company and labour representatives on Friday.

“The Swiss multinational (Glencore) confirmed its interest in discussing the Alcoa question, asking for clarifications about the conditions, like the energy costs, infrastructure and environmental issues,” the ministry said in a statement.

Glencore asked for a week’s time to consult with its management, said a labour union source present at Friday’s meeting.

The company, labour and ministry representatives will meet again on Sept. 5, according to the statement.

U.S.-based Alcoa plans to close the loss-making factory by November unless a buyer is found. About 50 of the plant’s workers staged protests on Thursday and Friday urging the government to intervene and save their jobs.

Closure of the plant, a major employer on Sardinia, would be a heavy blow for the island, risking hundreds of jobs in a region already beset by high unemployment and a sluggish economy.

