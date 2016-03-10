FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Glencore's head aluminium trader Caplan set to leave
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 10, 2016 / 2:58 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Glencore's head aluminium trader Caplan set to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Glencore’s head aluminium trader Andrew Caplan is due to leave at the end of the summer, the company said on Thursday.

No further details were provided by a Glencore spokesman, who confirmed a story in Metal Bulletin, which reported the departure.

Caplan became head of the Swiss trading and mining group’s aluminium division in 2013 after joining the group in 2007 from rival trading group Trafigura.

Caplan has already handed over responsibility for Glencore’s alumina and aluminium trading books ahead of his departure, Metal Bulletin said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman)

