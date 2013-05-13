FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore Xstrata to scrap plans for Australia coal export terminal
May 13, 2013 / 3:30 AM / in 4 years

Glencore Xstrata to scrap plans for Australia coal export terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, May 13 (Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata will stop work on a planned 35 million tonnes per annum coal export terminal on Australia’s Balaclava Island as a result of poor coal market conditions, the company said on Monday.

“This decision has been made as a result of the poor current market conditions in the Australian coal industry, excess port capacity in Queensland, specific shipping limitations and concerns about the industry’s medium-term outlook,” it said in a statement.

The decision was made following a review of the project after Xstrata’s merger with Glencore.

