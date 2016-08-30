FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore suspends coal output at Australian mine after worker dies
August 30, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Glencore suspends coal output at Australian mine after worker dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter, said on Tuesday a 55-year-old contract worker had died at its Newlands coal mine in Australia and it had suspended production at the mine.

"We are co-operating with the relevant Queensland authorities and have commenced an investigation into the fatal event," a Glencore spokeswoman said.

Newlands, in the Bowen Basin in Queensland, produced 5.84 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal in 2015. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

