a year ago
Glencore restarts Australia coal mine after fatality
September 1, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Glencore restarts Australia coal mine after fatality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Glencore said it was gradually restarting operations at its Newlands coal mine in Australia on Thursday, after a worker died at the site two days earlier.

"The restart began today and will take place in a staged manner in both maintenance and production areas," a Glencore spokeswoman said.

Investigations are continuing into how the 55-year-old contractor was fatally injured while conducting maintenance work at the site's coal handling and preparation plant, Glencore said.

Newlands, in the Bowen Basin in Queensland, produced 5.83 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal in 2015. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
