Glencore increases minimum size of bond market issue

LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Glencore has raised the size of its bond issue to a minimum SFr200m, while guidance remains unchanged at 2.25% area, according to a lead manager.

The commodity trader and miner started marketing a SFr150m minimum May 2021 bond issue at an indicative yield of 2.25% area, equivalent to 279.5bp area over mid-swaps earlier on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to price later today via lead managers Credit Suisse and UBS.

The issuer is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by S&P. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)