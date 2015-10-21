FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore Canadian nickel mine remains closed after fatality
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Glencore Canadian nickel mine remains closed after fatality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Operations at Glencore Plc’s Nickel Rim South mine in Sudbury, Ontario were suspended until further notice for a second day on Wednesday after a worker was killed underground on Tuesday morning.

Glencore, which also operates the Fraser mine, Strathcona mill and Sudbury smelter in Sudbury, said the Ontario Ministry of Labour was on site and continues to investigate the death.

The worker was struck by a piece of machinery, which caused fatal injuries, the ministry said. It has ordered Glencore to not disturb the scene.

Glencore said it has informed the family of the deceased worker. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.