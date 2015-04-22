Glencore to look into further expansion of agri business

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 22 (Reuters) - The chairman of commodity trading and mining giant Glencore said the company will consider expanding its agricultural commodities business if the right opportunity arises.

“I think Viterra has been a fantastic acquisition for us. And clearly if we can find the opportunity to expand we will,” Hayward, who is also the head of oil company Genel told the FT Global Commodities Summit. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Louise Heavens)