Glencore says reviewing Eland platinum mine, possible closure
August 18, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Glencore says reviewing Eland platinum mine, possible closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Glencore is reviewing its operations at Eland platinum mine and has informed the government and trade unions of possible closures, the mining company said on Tuesday.

“This follows ongoing poor market conditions in the platinum sector and difficult operational conditions at the mine. Glencore has informed the Department of Mineral Resources and relevant unions of the potential closures,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia

