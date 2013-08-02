FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME fines Glencore for violating COMEX copper trading rules
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

CME fines Glencore for violating COMEX copper trading rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Glencore Ltd [GLEN.UL} was fined $25,000 and ordered to pay back $66,200 in profits for trading copper contracts in a way that violated COMEX exchange rules, according to a notice posted on the CME Group Inc website on Friday.

At a panel hearing on July 31, COMEX member Glencore settled with the COMEX Business Conduct Committee while neither admitting nor denying violating the rule.

COMEX ruled that at the close of business on November 29, 2012, Glencore held a position of 3,130 short contracts in the December 2012 COMEX copper contracts, 36.1 percent above its approved level of 2,300 short contracts.

Glencore subsequently liquidated its overage position to gain profits of $66,200, the notice said.

To settle, Chicago-based CME’s notice said, the panel ordered Glencore to pay a $25,000 fine to the Exchange along with the $66,200 profits.

The notice said the Panel found that Glencore had violated Exchange Rule 562.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.