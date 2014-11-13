UPDATE 1-Glencore to shut Australia coal mines for 3 weeks amid glut

* Mine shutdowns to cut 5 million tonnes of supply

* Shutdown comes as coal prices sit at 5-1/2 year lows (Adds Glencore comments, context)

MELBOURNE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc, the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, said on Friday it would shut its Australian coal production for three weeks from mid-December to help ease a supply glut.

Glencore’s move to cut output by about 5 million tonnes comes as a third of Australia’s coal output is making losses, with coal prices having slumped 27 percent to 5-1/2 year lows largely due to mine expansions that have created an oversupply.

“This is a considered management decision given the current oversupply situation and reduces the need to push incremental sales into an already weak pricing environment,” Glencore said in a statement.

Australian coal producers have been slow to cut production despite the oversupply as they have rail and port commitments that require them to supply certain volumes of coal or pay penalties which would deepen their losses.

Glencore has less exposure to those take-or-pay commitments than most of the industry, a spokesman said.

Australia is expected to produce 250.2 million tonnes of thermal coal in the year to June 2015, up from 247.6 million tonnes last year, according to the government’s official forecaster.