Glencore to shut Australia coal mines for 3 weeks to ease glut

MELBOURNE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc, the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, said on Friday it would shut its Australian coal production for three weeks from mid-December to help ease a supply glut.

“This is a considered management decision given the current oversupply situation and reduces the need to push incremental sales into an already weak pricing environment,” Glencore said in a statement.

The shut downs will cut output by about 5 million tonnes from its Australian assets.