FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore Xstrata signs new credit facility
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Glencore Xstrata signs new credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata has signed a new $17.3 billion revolving credit facility, to replace the pre-merger credit of Glencore and Xstrata and provide working capital.

The facilities were initially launched at $12 billion and were substantially oversubscribed, the commodities mining and trading firm said on Friday.

“The strong result of syndication and the competitive terms achieved under this transaction demonstrate the widespread support across the banking sector for the newly merged company,” said the company’s Chief Financial Officer Steven Kalmin.

The refinancing is one of the biggest loans in Europe this year.

Santander, Barclays, Commerzbank , Societe Generale and the Royal Bank of Scotland were the active bookrunners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.