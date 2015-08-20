Moody's reaffirms Glencore's Baa2 ratings, stable outlook

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday reaffirmed its Baa2 ratings on Glencore with a stable outlook but said the miner and commodities trader needed to reduce its gross debt further to support the rating.

London-listed Glencore said on Wednesday its net debt fell by about $1 billion to $29.6 billion in the first half of this year and aims to reduce this further to $27 billion by the end of 2016.

“Taking into account the significant decline in copper prices in the third quarter of 2015, Glencore needs to further reduce its gross debt to support its Baa2 ratings,” Moody’s said in a statement.

It added: “The stable outlook on Baa2 ratings reflects our expectation that over the next 6-12 months Glencore will generate sufficient free cash flow and will further reduce debt and restore its leverage metrics to the levels consistent with our rating guidance.”

Glencore has high exposure to copper, whose prices are at their lowest since 2009.

Glencore trimmed capital spending plans for 2015 last week to $6 billion from a $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion range announced in February. On Wednesday it said it would cut capital spending again next year to $5 billion from a previous forecast of $6.6 billion.

Analysts had expected deeper cost cuts by Glencore to ease the strain on its debt levels and protect its credit rating. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by David Evans)