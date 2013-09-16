FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore agrees $370 mln sale of Dakota Growers Pasta Company
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Glencore agrees $370 mln sale of Dakota Growers Pasta Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Miner and commodities trader Glencore Xstrata said it on Monday agreed to sell Dakota Growers Pasta Company for $370 million, as it continues to divest assets acquired with its $6 billion purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra.

To appease regulators, Glencore has already sold a number of Viterra assets to Agrium Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc and Richardson.

Glencore said the sale of St Louis Park, Minnesota-based Dakota Growers to Post Holdings Inc is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.