Glencore to suspend dividend, raise equity to cut debt

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mining and commodities trading firm Glencore on Monday said it will suspend dividends, sell assets and raise $2.5 billion in a new share issue as it aims cut it net debt to $20 billion by the end of next year.

The London-listed company has been under pressure to cut debt - which stood at $29.6 billion at the end of June, as prices for its key products, copper and coal, have sunk to more than six-year lows.

Glencore said 78 percent of the proposed equity issuance was underwritten by Citi and Morgan Stanley, while its senior management will take up the remaining 22 percent.

It also said it would not be paying a final dividend for 2015, which would save about $1.6 billion, while around $800 million would be saved from the suspension of the 2016 interim dividend. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Greg Mahlich)