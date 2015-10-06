FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore outlines impact of any credit ratings downgrade
October 6, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Glencore outlines impact of any credit ratings downgrade

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Commodity group Glencore on Tuesday outlined the impact of a possible credit downgrade on its debt profile.

Swiss-based Glencore said in a statement that in the event of rating downgrade, the ratings’ grid in its $6.8 billion five-year revolving credit facility would provide only a “modest” additional margin step-up.

Glencore also said it had $4.5 billion of bonds outstanding, where a margin step-up of 125 basis points would apply if they were rated sub-investment grade by agencies. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)

