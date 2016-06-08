FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore agrees to sell further stake in Agri unit for $624.9 mln
June 8, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

Glencore agrees to sell further stake in Agri unit for $624.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 9 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a 9.99 percent stake in its agricultural business to British Columbia Investment Management Corp for $624.9 million, as it continues a push to cut debt.

The deal follows the company’s sale of a 40 percent stake in Glencore Agri to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $2.5 billion in April, and will leave Glencore with a 50.01 percent stake, with the business to be run by the existing management team.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese

