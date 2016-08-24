Glencore expects to reinstate dividend in 2017

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Glencore on Wednesday said it expected to reinstate its dividend next year "at an appropriate level" following an announcement it was well on track to cut net debt.

In a conference call with reporters, CEO Ivan Glasenberg also said the company was in no hurry to restart zinc production that it shut in to help boost the market.

"We will dig it out of the ground when the time is right," Glasenberg said.