a year ago
Glencore expects to reinstate dividend in 2017
August 24, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Glencore expects to reinstate dividend in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Glencore on Wednesday said it expected to reinstate its dividend next year "at an appropriate level" following an announcement it was well on track to cut net debt.

In a conference call with reporters, CEO Ivan Glasenberg also said the company was in no hurry to restart zinc production that it shut in to help boost the market.

"We will dig it out of the ground when the time is right," Glasenberg said.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Mamidipudi Soumithri; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
