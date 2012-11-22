FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nyrstar starts talks with Glencore on end to sales deal
November 22, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

Nyrstar starts talks with Glencore on end to sales deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Nyrstar said on Thursday it had begun negotiations with Glencore on a settlement to end a long-standing sales agreement, a condition set by European regulators for the trader’s acquisition of Xstrata.

Europe’s antitrust regulator said earlier it had cleared the $33 billion takeover of miner Xstrata, but said Glencore must end a zinc sales deal with Nyrstar in Europe and sell its stake in the world no. 1 zinc producer.

“In order to terminate or make any adjustment to the offtake agreement, a settlement must be negotiated between Nyrstar and Glencore,” Nyrstar said in a statement.

