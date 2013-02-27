Glencore takes stake in Brazilian iron ore miner Ferrous

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Glencore has taken an unspecified holding in Brazilian iron ore exporter Ferrous Resources - its first equity stake in a producer of the steelmaking commodity - as part of a supply deal.

Under the deal, signed earlier this week and confirmed by Ferrous on Wednesday, Glencore will buy 20 million tonnes of iron ore from Ferrous over the next four years.

Ferrous, which twice failed to raise capital through share offerings, has long been seeking a partner to finance its ambitious expansion plans, and the miner said on Wednesday that the Glencore agreement strengthened its financial position.

Glencore, like rival trader Vitol, has big ambitions for iron ore, which it hived into a separate business arm last year. It has since snapped up deals to buy output from emerging producers like Bellzone and African Minerals.

Glencore and Vitol are competing for space in an iron ore market dominated by Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - which have a joint share of around 60 percent - leaving even the world’s largest commodity traders to battle over production in emerging iron ore basins like West Africa.