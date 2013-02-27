FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore takes stake in Brazilian iron ore miner Ferrous
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Glencore takes stake in Brazilian iron ore miner Ferrous

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Glencore has taken an unspecified holding in Brazilian iron ore exporter Ferrous Resources - its first equity stake in a producer of the steelmaking commodity - as part of a supply deal.

Under the deal, signed earlier this week and confirmed by Ferrous on Wednesday, Glencore will buy 20 million tonnes of iron ore from Ferrous over the next four years.

Ferrous, which twice failed to raise capital through share offerings, has long been seeking a partner to finance its ambitious expansion plans, and the miner said on Wednesday that the Glencore agreement strengthened its financial position.

Glencore, like rival trader Vitol, has big ambitions for iron ore, which it hived into a separate business arm last year. It has since snapped up deals to buy output from emerging producers like Bellzone and African Minerals.

Glencore and Vitol are competing for space in an iron ore market dominated by Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - which have a joint share of around 60 percent - leaving even the world’s largest commodity traders to battle over production in emerging iron ore basins like West Africa.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.