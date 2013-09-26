FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore poaches team of Arcadia oil traders in Asia -sources
September 26, 2013 / 12:53 PM / 4 years ago

Glencore poaches team of Arcadia oil traders in Asia -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE/GENEVA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Commodities trading company GlencoreXstrata has hired energy trading firm Arcadia Petroleum’s crude oil trading team in Singapore, industry sources said on Thursday, boosting its presence in Asia.

Singapore is the main trading hub for the booming Asian market, and sources said the new hires could nearly double Glencore’s crude desk there at a time when rivals such as Gunvor are also expanding in the region.

The Arcadia team was headed by Han Dong and includes at least two other traders including Alan Tham and Roy Xu.

They specialise in buying crude from Yemen, Sudan, Malaysia and Indonesia and re-selling the cargoes to refiners in Asia, the sources said.

“It’s very good for Glencore, and they will definitely be richer in trading talent for it, because the three guys work so well as a team,” a trader with a Western firm said.

Arcadia Chief Executive Paul Adams declined to comment in an emailed reply to Reuters questions.

Glencore also declined to comment.

“They got a better offer and they took it,” a source familiar with Arcadia’s operations said. He added that Arcadia’s oil products team in Singapore remained intact.

London-based Arcadia, once in the same league as top traders such as Vitol and Glencore, replaced its long-serving CEO, Peter Bosworth, earlier this year as part of a broader restructuring of its trading desk.

The group is owned by shipping magnate John Fredriksen - one of the world’s richest men who also owns shipping company Frontline 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
