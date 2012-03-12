Glencore among suitors for Canada's Viterra -source

ZURICH/LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Glencore is one of several parties circling Viterra, Canada’s largest grain handler, as it seeks to boost its agricultural division, a Swiss-based industry source said on Monday.

Viterra, which has a current market value of around $5 billion, said on Friday it had received expressions of interest from unnamed third parties on a possible takeover, sending its shares up over 20 percent.

Glencore, which is pursuing a 23 billion pound ($36 billion) takeover of miner Xstrata, already markets and produces crops alongside metals, minerals and oil, and has long said it aimed to grow in agricultural commodities.

It held unsuccessful talks last year with Louis Dreyfus, a leading player in the sector.

The world’s largest diversified commodities trader was also named earlier this month as one of several suitors circling another North American player, U.S. energy and grains trader Gavilon Group.

“Glencore clearly want to fill that hole in their portfolio. When things didn’t seem to be going well with Dreyfus, they had to look around,” the source said, adding other suitors for Viterra could include trader Cargill, already Canada’s third-largest grain handler. Cargill and Glencore declined to comment.

Several sources in the industry said the timing - just months before the Canadian Wheat Board’s marketing monopoly over wheat and barley ends - meant any significant player in the grains industry was likely to consider Viterra, especially those without grain handling capacity in Canada.

Taking control of Viterra and its leading network of grain elevators in Canada would give a company access to the country’s prized canola, spring wheat, oats and durum wheat supplies. Canada is the world’s leading exporter of each crop.

Viterra also owns almost all the grain terminal space at ports in South Australia.

Louis Dreyfus, which has said it is expanding its grain handling capacity in Canada but last year downplayed talk of acquisitions, declined to comment. Canadian-listed rival Agrium and U.S. agricultural commodity trader Bunge were not immediately available for comment.

Glencore is one of the leading exporters of grain from Europe, the former Soviet Union and Australia and had almost 9 percent of the global market for grains at the time of its IPO last May, but has pointed to North America as an area for growth, particularly for agricultural infrastructure.

“Viterra would fit this infrastructure-heavy criteria and would give it a dominant entry point in North American agriculture, a market where it currently has negligible presence,” analysts at Liberum said in a morning note.

Glencore began trading agricultural commodities three decades ago with the acquisition of a Dutch trading company that created the basis for its agricultural products arm, which now stretches from wheat, maize and barley to oilseeds, cotton and sugar.

Industry sources and analysts brushed off concern that an agriculture deal could affect the bid for Xstrata. UBS analysts said in a note that any Viterra deal would instead highlight the potential value of marketing operations - Viterra trades on 17.5 times PE - and that Glencore has other opportunities.

Glencore shares were up 0.1 percent at 409 pence at 1130 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent dip in the UK mining sector .