FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
RPT-Glencore says on track to cut debts, beats asset sales guidance
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 1, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

RPT-Glencore says on track to cut debts, beats asset sales guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Glencore > said on Thursday it had sold assets worth $6.3 billion this year, compared with previous guidance of $1-2 billion, and its debt reduction plan was nearly completed.

It said its earnings before tax and interest from its marketing unit should be at the higher end of a previously announced range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

"We have delivered on our commitments and done so in a way that has preserved the long-term earnings capability of the group," CEO Ivan Glasenberg said in a statement.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.