Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mining and trading giant Glencore Plc will resume production at its Katanga Mining unit in early 2018, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said on a call with analysts on Wednesday.

Katanga, which mines copper in the Democratic Republic of Congo, announced an 18-month suspension of operations last September. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)