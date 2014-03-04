FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minmetals is preferred bidder for Glencore's Las Bambas copper mine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 4, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

Minmetals is preferred bidder for Glencore's Las Bambas copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata said that Minmetals is the preferred bidder for its Peruvian copper mine Las Bambas, an asset it agreed to sell to secure approval from China’s competition authorities for its takeover of miner Xstrata.

“We are in discussions with the leading party. No secret, it is Minmetals. How long the negotiations will take is hard to say, but we are in discussions,” Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said. “We had many interested parties, but they are the preferred bidder.”

MMG - the Hong Kong-listed offshore arm of China Minmetals Corp - is bidding alongside CITIC group and other smaller partners.

China asked a sale of Las Bambas because it feared the merged group would have too much power over the copper market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.