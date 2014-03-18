FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's MMG confirms in talks to buy Glencore's Peru copper mine
March 19, 2014 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

China's MMG confirms in talks to buy Glencore's Peru copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 19 (Reuters) - China’s MMG Ltd confirmed on Wednesday it was in talks with Glencore Xstrata to buy the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, an acquisition expected to cost more than $5 billion, but said there was no guarantee a deal would be agreed.

MMG, the Australia-based offshore arm of Chinese state-owned Minmetals, said it was bidding alongside state-owned giant CITIC Group and Hong Kong-registered Guoxin International Investment Corp.

“No binding agreement has been reached in connection with the acquisition as of the date of this announcement,” MMG said in a statement on Wednesday to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

