RLPC-Glencore raising new $6 bln loan - bankers
March 7, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 6 years ago

RLPC-Glencore raising new $6 bln loan - bankers

Tessa Walsh, Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Glencore is raising a new $6 billion syndicated loan to back its $37 billion merger with miner Xstrata and is also extending $11.85 billion of existing loans, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Glencore has asked banks to join the new 364-day $6 billion loan. The loan, which includes a one-year extension option, has been underwritten by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley and will show regulators that Glencore has enough working capital to fund the merger.

At the same time, the company is extending two existing loans - an $8.34 billion three-year loan by a further year and a $3.53 bln 364-day loan by one year.

Glencore could not immediately be reached for comment.

