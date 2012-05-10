RLPC-Glencore raises $1.5 bln loan for Viterra buy

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Glencore International is raising a new $1.5 billion syndicated bridge loan to pay for its acquisition of Canadian grain trading company Viterra , banking sources said on Thursday.

The loan will provide liquidity to back the acquisition, which got the green light from Canada’s Competition Bureau on May 4.

“Traders are incredibly focused on maintaining liquidity, this is more of a backstop facility,” a banker close to the deal said.

Glencore was not immediately available for comment.

The new loan brings the amount that the liquidity-hungry commodities trader has raised from the syndicated loan market to $17.4 billion this year.