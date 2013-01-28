FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Glencore and Vitol in $10 bln loan to buy Rosneft crude
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC-Glencore and Vitol in $10 bln loan to buy Rosneft crude

Tessa Walsh

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Commodity traders Glencore International and Vitol have asked banks for a $10 billion syndicated loan to finance the purchase of up to 67 million tons of crude oil from Russian group Rosneft , bankers said on Monday.

Rosneft agreed long-term crude supply contracts with Glencore and Vitol in December 2012 [ID: nWLA7049].

The contracts could be worth around $50 billion, one of the bankers said.

The loan, which will be one of the biggest pre-export trade financings, will use Rosneft’s future oil exports as collateral, bankers said.

Glencore and Vitol are arranging the loan and asked banks to commit $500 million each and to express willingness to lend more.

Glencore and Vitol declined to comment.

Rosneft was not available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.