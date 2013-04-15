RLPC-Glencore launches $12.8 bln loan refinancing

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Global commodities trading company Glencore has asked its core relationship banks to refinance a $12.8 billion revolving credit, originally signed last April, to cover working capital requirements, banking sources said.

The refinancing would be the second-biggest loan of the year in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) after Russian oil giant Rosneft’s $14.2 billion acquisition loan for half of TNK-BP in February.

Glencore has become one of the biggest and most regular borrowers in the syndicated loan market and last year booked more than $20 billion of loans.

This latest refinancing will help enlarge a loan market that has started to grow this year after banks cut back on lending in 2011 and 2012, although deal flow is still low.

Glencore declined to comment on the financing.

The deal will be launched to a wider group of banks in late April or early May and may be increased if demand for the loan is high, the bankers said.

Last April’s deal included a $4.435 billion, 14-month revolving credit, split between a $3.725 billion tranche and a $710 million tranche, and an extension of an existing $8.03 billion revolving credit.

The talks involve refinancing of both portions of the previous deal.

The 14-month revolving credit paid a margin of 125 basis points (bps) over LIBOR and a commitment fee of 35 percent of the applicable margin on undrawn funds.

Glencore also agreed last April on a separate $3.1 billion syndicated loan to help back its proposed $32 billion merger with miner Xstrata.

The London-listed company is expected to agree on concessions this week to ease Chinese worries over its grip on the supply of copper, clearing a final regulatory hurdle before the merger can go through.

Last March Xstrata also received a waiver on an existing $6 billion loan allowing it stay in place through a change of control at the company.

Glencore is rated BBB by Standard & Poor’s and Baa2 by Moody‘s.

Banks have been appointed roles on Glencore’s refinancing, with Barclays as facility agent, Commerzbank as press bank, Royal Bank of Scotland as coordinator and documentation agent, Santander as presentation bank and Societe Generale as information memorandum agent.