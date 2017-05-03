BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
LONDON May 3 Global diversified natural resource company Glencore has closed a US$7.335bn, one-year revolving credit facility that refinances an existing US$7.7bn, one-year revolver that was agreed in February 2016, the company said on Wednesday.
The one-year loan, which finances Glencore's trading operations, is part of a bigger loan package that also includes an existing US$6.8bn medium-term loan.
The unsecured facility has a 12-month extension option and a 12-month term-out option, which extends the final maturity until May 2019. The facility has no financial covenants.
The financing was launched at US$5bn and closed substantially oversubscribed after raising US$8.55bn in syndication from Glencore’s wide and supportive group of relationship banks.
A total of 56 banks committed to the facility, including 31 mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.
Due to the low average utilisation of the company’s combined short and medium term facilities, the one-year facility was reduced to US$7.335bn.
Citigroup, Commerzbank, Standard Charted and UniCredit were active bookrunners on the financing. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.