Glencore in JV deal to supply Mexican fuel stations

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.

Glencore in a statement on Thursday said the joint venture will be developed in line with the liberalisation of retail prices in Mexico.

Formed in 2014, G500 is an association of service station owners, established in response to the deregulation of Mexico's petroleum industry. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)