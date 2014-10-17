MOVES-Iron ore boss at trader Glencore quits - source

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The head of iron ore trading at commodities miner and trader Glencore, Christian Wolfensberger, has quit, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Wolfensberger, a Swiss-born Glencore veteran with more than two decades of experience, was appointed to run the iron ore division when it was hived off as a separate unit by the company after its 2011 stock market listing.

Wolfensberger had been on leave since the summer for personal reasons, the source said, and had opted not to return.

Sources familiar with the matter said Wolfensberger was not involved in Glencore’s tentative move for Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest iron ore producer, in July. Rio rejected the approach.

Iron ore trading will now be run by Jyothish George, the first source said. Iron ore mining will continue to be run by Mark Eames, who was chief operating officer of Xstrata’s iron ore division before the miner was taken over by Glencore.

Wolfensberger became a paper multi-millionaire on Glencore’s listing three years ago, but is not listed as a current owner of Glencore shares on Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Keith Weir and David Holmes)