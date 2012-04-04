FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore sells Nigerian crude to BPCL via tender
#Energy
April 4, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 6 years ago

Glencore sells Nigerian crude to BPCL via tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 4 (Reuters) - Glencore won a tender issued by India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp’s to supply Nigeria’s Akpo grade for May loading, trading sources said on Wednesday.

Traders said Libyan oil may also have been awarded as part of the tender but the details were unclear.

In a previous tender, BPCL bought nearly 3 million barrels loading in the first half of May, including Nigerian crudes Yoho and Qua Iboe from ExxonMobil and Libyan Mellitah condensate from Total.

BPCL is India’s second largest state-run oil refiner.

