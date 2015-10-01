FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore cuts jobs at South African coal operations
October 1, 2015

Glencore cuts jobs at South African coal operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Miner and commodities trader Glencore has retrenched 240 workers at it’s South Witbank coal mine in South Africa, which has been shut down after reaching the end of its life, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Glencore has placed 138 employees who worked at South Witbank in other coal operations, Gugulethu Maqetuka, a spokesman for Glencore’s South African operations said.

Maqetuka said the company is also in discussion with labour unions about closing its Witcons coal-processing plant, which will affect 100 employees. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

