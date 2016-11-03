Glencore shifts full year EBIT trading guidance

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Glencore on Thursday said full-year guidance for earnings from its trading operations before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2016 was now between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion, compared with $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion previously announced.

The mining and trading firm also said its production of copper, zinc, oil and coal for the third quarter was lower than the same time a year earlier, but "in line with expectations" following announced supply reductions. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)