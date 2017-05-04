FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Glencore raises full-year marketing guidance
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 3 months ago

Glencore raises full-year marketing guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Glencore on Thursday raised its full-year marketing EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) guidance to between $2.3 billion and $2.6 billion from $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion and said first quarter output experienced some weather-related disruption.

Copper production was 3 percent lower than the same time a year ago, following lower grade quality in some mines as well as flooding in Peru and higher than average rainfall in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Zinc production was up 9 percent, Glencore said, adding there were no plans to restart idled capacity in Australia and Peru. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Sanjeeban Sarkar; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.