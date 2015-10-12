FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore says to sell some Australia, Chile copper mines
October 12, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Glencore says to sell some Australia, Chile copper mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Monday it plans to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile as the mining and trading company aims to reduce its debt pile.

Glencore said it would to sell its wholly-owned Cobar copper mine in Australia and Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile after receiving a number of unsolicited expressions of interest from potential buyers.

“This will allow potential buyers to bid to purchase either one or both of the mines and may or may not result in a sale,” Glencore said in a statement.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely

