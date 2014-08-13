Glencore copper production rises 13 percent in H1

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Miner and commodity trader Glencore said it produced 13 percent more copper in the first half this year, in line with market forecasts, boosted by output growth at its African and South American mines.

The London-listed company, which is due to report half-year results next week, makes almost half of its profit from copper and said its total copper output using feed from its own sources rose to 741,000 tonnes in the first half this year.

That compares with analysts’ forecasts of 739,000-754,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Erica Billingham)