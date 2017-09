LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Miner and commodity trader Glencore posted on Tuesday a 9 percent fall in its first quarter copper production reflecting lower copper grades at its Alumbrera and Antamina mines in South America and maintenance at its Collahuasi mine.

Copper is the largest earner for the Swiss-based company. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)