Glencore posts 3 pct fall in H1 copper output, cuts capex
August 13, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Glencore posts 3 pct fall in H1 copper output, cuts capex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Miner and commodity trader Glencore posted a 3 percent fall in its first-half copper production on Thursday and said it will cut its capital expenditure plans for the year.

The London-listed company, which is due to report half-year results next week, said total copper output using feed from its own sources fell to 730,900 tonnes.

Copper is the largest earner for the Swiss-based company.

The company said its industrial capital expenditure ceiling for 2015 is expected to be $6 billion, down from a range of $6.5-$6.8 billion announced in February.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
