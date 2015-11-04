FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore says on track to reduce its debt
November 4, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Glencore says on track to reduce its debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Wednesday it was on track to reduce its debt and boost liquidity thanks to asset sales, and plans to deepen copper output cuts to help lift prices.

The mining and trading giant also said its trading division, or what the company calls marketing, performed better over the third quarter, allowing it to maintain its full-year target of $2.5-$2.6 billion in adjusted earnings for the division. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Susan Fenton)

