FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore aims to restart Philippine copper smelter from mid Jan
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 8, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 4 years ago

Glencore aims to restart Philippine copper smelter from mid Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata’s Pasar copper smelter in the Philippines plans to restart as soon as January 15, after being damaged by Typhoon Haiyan in November, two sources said on Wednesday.

The Pasar plant, majority owned by Glencore, is in Leyte province, southeast of Manila. It has been shut since around Nov. 7.

“Pasar have now told mine suppliers (to expect a) smelter restart Jan 15,” a trader in Europe said.

Another industry source confirmed plans to reopen from mid January.

Pasar produced 98,000 tonnes of copper in 2012. Analysts estimate the nine week shut down will lead to a loss of around 15,000-30,000 tonnes of refined copper. Pasar is expected to produce around 155,000 tonnes of refined copper in 2013.

Glencore could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.