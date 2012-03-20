Saskatchewan sees no competition concern in Glencore bid

March 20 (Reuters) - Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, whose position could be pivotal in whether Glencore’s C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion) takeover bid for grain handler Viterra Inc wins approval from the Canadian government, said on Tuesday he thinks the proposal addresses concerns about competition.

Wall also said he was encouraged by Glencore’s promise to put the head office of its North American agriculture business in Saskatchewan, but wants clarification of the pledge. Viterra’s head office is in Regina, Saskatchewan.