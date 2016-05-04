FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore reports lower commodity output after production cuts
Hurricane Harvey
May 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Glencore reports lower commodity output after production cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Commodity miner and trader Glencore on Wednesday reported a fall in output of copper, zinc, lead, coal and oil following a decision to cut production because of low prices.

It said full-year production guidance was unchanged, except for oil, where reductions in exploratory drilling would mean 0.3 million barrels less output than previously expected.

Copper production was 4 percent lower for the first quarter versus a year ago, reflecting reductions in Africa, though partly offset by higher output from South America, the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
