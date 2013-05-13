FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore copper output up 18 pct, trading performs "in line"
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 13, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Glencore copper output up 18 pct, trading performs "in line"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Miner Glencore Xstrata said copper production rose 18 percent in the first quarter of 2013, as it ramps up new and expanded operations to substitute depleted mines and benefits from increased production in Congo.

Among the diversified miners, Glencore Xstrata has the biggest exposure to copper. It produced 321,800 tonnes in the three months. African copper alone - set to benefit from two Congolese expansion projects which Glencore said remained on track - rose 44 percent on the same period a year ago.

In the first production statement since trader Glencore merged with Xstrata in a deal completed earlier this month, Glencore said the performance of its marketing division was overall “broadly in line with our expectations”.

In brief comments on the specific divisions, Glencore said metals and minerals delivered “solid results” and energy - oil and coal - saw “markedly improved profitability”.

Agricultural products, however “made a slow start to the year, in what is often a seasonally weaker quarter”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.