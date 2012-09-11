FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar says yet to decide on Glencore-Xstrata deal
September 11, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar says yet to decide on Glencore-Xstrata deal

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Investor Qatar said on Tuesday it had not yet decided whether to support Glencore’s revised bid for Xstrata and would announce a decision in due course when it had considered all the implications.

Commodities trader Glencore laid out what it said was a final $36 billion takeover offer for Xstrata on Monday, following an unexpected turnaround that ended months of stalemate with the miner’s second-largest investor, Qatar.

“Qatar Holding will make its decision in due course after giving careful consideration to the implications of the proposed management changes, the other elements of the Revised Proposal and the views of Xstrata’s board,” it said in a brief statement.

