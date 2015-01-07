Glencore says its mines weather heavy Australian rains

SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Resources group Glencore International said on Wednesday it was seeing little impact on its operations from heavy rains sweeping through parts of Australia’s Mount Isa region, where it mines and processes base metals.

Lead smelting was briefly interrupted on Wednesday morning but was set to resume later that day, with no impact on production volumes, Glencore said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“Operations at Mount Isa Mines are largely unaffected by the recent rainfall, with no damage to plant or equipment,” the company said.

The Century mine in Queensland, one of the world’s biggrest zinc mines, was also unaffected, according to owner MMG Ltd .

Mount Isa has received an abnormally high amount of rain at the start of this year, with up to 125 millimeters (4.9 inches) recorded near Glencore’s George Fisher zinc mine and 98 mm at the nearby Black Star zinc mine.

Since January 1, 190.2 mm of rain has been recorded for Mount Isa, with Wednesday the wettest day.

Possible thunderstorms were forecast for the region through Monday.

Mount Isa is home to the largest source of zinc in concentrate of all Glencore’s zinc mining businesses worldwide.

Glencore is also the second largest producer of copper in Australia, which is mined from two underground mines in Mount Isa, behind BHP Billiton’s Olympic Dam mine in South Australia state. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)