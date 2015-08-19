FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore says looking for growth opportunities in copper, zinc
#Switzerland Market Report
August 19, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Glencore says looking for growth opportunities in copper, zinc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Glencore is pursuing growth where it makes business sense and is looking for opportunities in copper and zinc production, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We are still looking for growth in both copper and zinc production in the second half of 2015 and then continuing in 2016,” Steve Kalmin told Reuters.

“Those in particular are the two commodities that we see going forward fundamentally looking in much better shape than other commodities” (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
